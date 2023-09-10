‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ campaign draws 4.2 mln tourists in eight months of launch

SELANGOR (Sept 10): Selangor’s tourism industry is celebrating a resounding success as its ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ campaign lures in an impressive 4.2 million tourists within just eight months of its launch.

Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Azrul Shah Mohamad said the campaign, which encourages travellers to explore the state’s nine unique districts, has struck a chord with both domestic and international visitors.

“The response to ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ has exceeded our expectations. This campaign has reignited the passion for exploring Selangor among tourists, and we’re thrilled to see such a significant influx of visitors,” he said.

Azrul said this when met during a networking dinner hosted by Tourism Selangor, as part of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme, at Premiere Hotel in Klang last night.

Elaborating further, Azrul said the campaign, initiated post-pandemic, aims to tap into the growing trend of domestic tourism among Malaysians.

“In the past, Malaysians often ventured to neighboring countries for their vacations.

“Now, they are discovering the richness of Selangor’s offerings, starting with Klang and extending to other captivating districts,” he added.

On the campaign’s slogan, Azrul said ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ has proven to be a hit, resonating with travellers.

“It has become a memorable catchphrase. We want tourists to think of Selangor first when planning their getaways,” he emphasised.

The campaign’s success is not limited to domestic tourism. Selangor Tourism has also launched the ‘Selangor, Take Me Anywhere’ campaign to attract international tourists.

“Selangor’s accessibility and diverse attractions make it a welcoming destination for international travelers,” Azrul said.

The achievement of 4.2 million tourists within the first eight months highlights the effectiveness of the campaign’s strategies.

“We set an initial target of five million tourists, and we are well on our way to surpassing it.

“While we are optimistic about potentially reaching six to seven million tourists, we remain mindful of factors like school holidays and weather conditions,” he said.

This significant milestone underscores Selangor’s position as a prominent tourism hub and showcases the state’s determination to revitalise its tourism sector.

With its diverse attractions and accessibility, Selangor is set to continue welcoming travellers from all corners of the globe.

Also present at the press conference was Premiere Hotel manager Christopher Chan.