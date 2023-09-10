Rejang Medical Centre opens specialist clinic for kidney, internal medicines

SIBU (Sept 10): The Rejang Medical Centre here has expanded its services with the opening of a specialist clinic for kidney and internal medicines.

According to the centre’s chairman Dr Lau Ngi Chuong, the clinic would be run under Dr Lau Siew Ping, a former government hospital specialist.

“The number of specialists at Rejang Medical Centre continues to grow.

“I am honoured with the opening of this kidney specialist clinic, which is the only kidney specialist services available in a private hospital in the central region,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of the clinic yesterday.

He added with the opening of the clinic, patients here would no longer need to travel far for treatments.

The clinic provides treatment and care for acute kidney injuries, chronic kidney diseases, kidney infection, high blood pressure, and related metabolic disorder, among other conditions.