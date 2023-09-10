Second suicide attempt stopped in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): Fire and rescue personnel rescued a man from a suicide attempt at a shopping mall in Inanam here on Sunday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 9.39am.

“The 38-year-old man was on the fifth floor of the mall when firefighters and family members calmed him down.

“He was handed over to the police for further action before the rescue operation concluded at 3.55pm,” said the spokesperson.

On Saturday, fire and rescue personnel in Sandakan persuaded a woman not to jump off a building at Sri Utama Condominium Ijm Batu 5.

The 22-year-old woman was found sitting on the ledge outside her fifth-floor apartment window.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to calm her down before bringing her back inside the apartment using rappelling equipment.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu offers confidential emotional support services for people in Sabah.

The telephone crisis hotline on 088-255788 is available from 7pm to 10pm daily.

Callers can speak to a volunteer trained to listen and help regardless of age, gender, race etc, in total anonymity, with confidentiality, and without judgement.