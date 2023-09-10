Serian Rafting Challenge to be an annual event, says MP

SERIAN (Sept 10): The Serian Rafting Challenge organised by the Serian District Council will be an annual event starting this year, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

According to him, the event is now included in the tourism calendar for Serian Division.

“I am very happy and satisfied because the participation this time has increased by 21.3 per cent, showing that this rafting event is becoming more popular among people of all ages,” he said at the closing of the 11th Edition of the Serian Rafting Challenge Programme here today.

Meanwhile, Pemuda Stakan won the men’s open category of the event while the women’s open category was won by Dayung BiPampe Tebedu.

The youth open category was also won by Pemuda Stakan while the government agency category was won by Bio Pepak. The hospitality and tourism category was won by the Serian District Council.

All the champions took home a trophy and cash of RM1,500, while the first and second runners-up took home cash amounting to RM1,200 and RM900, respectively.

Also present were Serian District Council secretary Tay Guan Huat.