Sibu violinist Imran excited to perform for Yang di-Pertuan Agong

SIBU (Sept 10): Local violinist Imran Azim Iskandar is all geared up to perform in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah when His Majesty dines at the Malay Union Club (MUC) in Kampung Bandong here tomorrow night.

The Form Five student from SMK Bukit Assek made Malaysia proud after winning a gold medal and emerging as the world champion in the Classical category of the World Championship of Performing Arts in Anaheim, California in the United States recently.

“I was surprised when I was invited to perform in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as I did not expect to receive such an opportunity.

“I am very proud and happy to be given this opportunity,” he told The Borneo Post when met during the rehearsals at the MUC hall tonight.

Imran said he has been practising very hard during the weekends of the past two weeks since receiving the invitation, but admitted it has been no walk in the park, as he has to balance between his studies and music.

He will be staging two to three performances.

“I will perform ‘Seroja’ and ‘Ros Kalas’ (a medley) and ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo,” he divulged.

His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are scheduled to visit the Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at KM26, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at 4pm on Monday, before leaving for RH Hotel here at 4.30pm as part of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour.

The royal entourage is slated to visit the Sibu Central Market on Sept 12.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, which began in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3, will end in Telok Melano, Sarawak on Sept 13 and covers a distance of 2,154km on the Pan Borneo Highway.