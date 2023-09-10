Strive to secure prospects in new economy, Yayasan S’wak advises youths

SIBU (Sept 10): The Sarawak government has been successful in attracting lots of investment as it has been out exploring new ways to increase the state’s revenue and enhance the economy.

In this respect, local youths should know their role in improving their skills and knowledge, as well as competitiveness, for them to seize opportunities from this new economy, said Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli said.

“The Sarawak government has been exploring green technology, algae, hydrogen and so on, which are being worked on by the Premier of Sarawak.

“Therefore, the youths must strive for seizing the opportunities,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of a ‘Career, Education and Open Day’ at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), here yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read by Yayasan Sarawak deputy director (education) Louis Simon Peter.

In addition, Mersal said in efforts towards realising Sarawak’s goal of becoming a developed state by 2030, the state government had been putting emphasis on enhancing the manpower and making sure that it would be sufficient.

According to him, every year around 36,000 candidates in Sarawak would sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, and if the number were to include those going for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations, the total number would be around 40,000 candidates.

In comparison, however, he said, statistics showed that the number of Sarawakians having enrolled in 20 Malaysian universities, through the University Enrolment Unit (UPU), was at an average of 10,000 to 11,000 annually.

“As a result, a large number of Sarawakians are unable to continue their studies. Some have proceeded to take vocational courses at various technical institutions in Malaysia, but there are also those unable to further their studies,’ he said.

Therefore, he said the state government had established several institutions of higher education (IPTs) of its own.

“The Sarawak government has established five IPTs, all set out to provide high quality education, and these IPTs are under the care of Yayasan Sarawak,” he said, referring to Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus in Kuching, Curtin University Malaysia in Miri, the UTS here, the i-Cats University College in Kuching, and Kolej Laila Taib here.

Speaking on behalf of Yayasan Sarawak, Mersal felt fortunate to have the trust and mandate from the state government for the foundation to act as the main facilitator in delivering assistance to education services in the state.