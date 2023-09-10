S’wak will not stay silent on dilapidated schools issue, says deputy minister

SIMUNJAN (Sept 10): Sarawak will not stay silent on the issue of dilapidated schools in the state until the problem is resolved, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, he said the dilapidated condition of facilities in Sarawak schools was the main obstacle in the education field in the state.

In this regard, he assured he would not ‘shut his mouth’ and would not stop raising the issue for as long as it is not fully resolved.

Dr Annuar mentioned this when officiating the Career and Education Day Programme and Open Day of the Simunjan District Education Office in conjunction with the 2023 Simunjan Festival on Saturday.

On another matter, he said Sarawak is currently the only state in Malaysia using the Dual Language Programme (DLP) approach in teaching Mathematics and Science subjects in English.

He pointed out this decision is considered the best for Sarawak’s future.

“To ensure the children and students in Sarawak are not left behind, we do not want to join those in the Peninsula teaching Mathematics and Science in Bahasa Malaysia only. We teach these subjects in English,” he said.

Dr Annuar said the five international schools established by Yayasan Sarawak provides the opportunity for all young deserving Sarawakians regardless of family economic background to undergo international-standard syllabus.

Two of these schools will be in Kuching and one each in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Also present at the event were Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.