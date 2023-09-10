Tanjong Batu rep reminds Sarawakians to uphold, treasure multi-culturalism

BINTULU (Sept 10): Sarawak has long been renowned as a diverse society, comprising communities with various racial, religious and social backgrounds who respect one another, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

“This is the beauty of multi-culturalism in Sarawak, and we will work together to preserve this harmony and cultural diversity,” he said at the consecration event for Good Samaritan Chapel Sungai Mas here recently, which also doubled as a thanksgiving dinner.

On the newly-established chapel, Pang acknowledged that the journey of completing a centre of worship was not always easy, in that such an undertaking would require selfless commitment and dedication from the congregation, especially the committees.

“I’m very grateful that this endeavour received everyone’s support; thus, the construction had reached completion,” he added.

Pang also encouraged local religious organisations to apply for funds from the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor).

According to him, this year the state government has granted Unifor with an allocation of RM100 million open for application by groups of various faiths such as Christianity, Buddhism, Taoism and Hinduism.

“The state government formed Unifor in 2017 with the sole purpose of promoting inter-religious harmony in Sarawak, contributing to a peaceful and mutually-respectful society.

“Every year, the Sarawak government allocates funds to Unifor to assist in the development of religious organisations, particularly the construction of buildings or other related infrastructures,” he said.