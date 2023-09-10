Teen injured while trying to escape house fire in Asajaya

KUCHING (Sept 10): A 16-year-old teenager sustained injuries to his right arm after a cupboard fell on him while he was trying to escape a fire that destroyed his home at Kampung Serpan Laut in Asajaya, Kota Samarahan yesterday evening.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement last night said the teenager was brought to a nearby clinic for medical treatment.

“Besides the teenager, there were three other occupants in the house who managed to escaped the fire without sustaining any injuries,” it added.

An adjacent single-storey house was also partially damaged in the incident, it said.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 4pm and firefighters from the Asajaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a double-storey house and a single-storey house. The fire is believed to have started from the first floor of the first house,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters who proceeded to extinguish the fire, managed to put it under control at 4.35pm.

“The firefighters ended the operation at 5.40pm after ensuring that the fire would not reignite.”