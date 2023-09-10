Tiang: Crucial to break barriers preventing suicidal individuals from seeking help

SIBU (Sept 10): Having good mental health is just as important as having good physical health, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang has pointed out.

Citing the United Nations (UN)’s statistics, he said every year, nearly 800,000 people worldwide died by suicide.

“That’s roughly one person every 40 seconds. These numbers are not just statistics, as they represent the lives lost, families shattered and communities scarred.

“Suicide is preventable. We have the power to change these statistics and save lives.

“As a society, we must recognise that mental health is as important as physical health. We need to break down the barriers that discourage people from seeking help. In school, we can provide an environment that is motivating and encouraging, instead of one in stress and pressure.

“Our young people spend a lot of time in schools, so I believe there is a need to have a school system that is supportive. We, as a society, must foster an environment where individuals feel safe to share their struggles without any fear of judgment,” he said in his speech for the ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ programme at Wisma Sanyan here yesterday, held in observing the ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’.

His text-of-speech was read by Penghulu Ting Tien Huat at the event, which was jointly organised by Community Mental Health Centre Jalan Oya, Sibu (Mentari), Mental Health Association Sibu branch and Sibu District Education Office.

According to Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, depression is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’, and it has no ‘one-size-fits-all’ symptom.

“It’s a mental battle that can remain hidden beneath a facade of normalcy,” he added.

“For that reason, depression sometimes goes unrecognisable, and when it goes unnoticed, tragedies can happen.

“For those who feel that they may be under depression, reach out to your loved ones; have open conversations about mental health.

“Remember, together we can make a difference. Suicide is preventable, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Meanwhile in his opening remarks, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu said the event was meant to create better public awareness of mental health.

He said it was important to identify individuals in need of help.

“Suicide, to me, is a ‘crime’ to yourself, to society and to your family.

“It is important for everyone to be able to manage their stress and emotions.”

Sibu Hospital head psychiatrist Dr Wong Siong Teck and the programme’s organising chairperson Dr Wong Jiing were also present at the event.