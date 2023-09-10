Tiang: TVET takes centrestage in era of high-tech globalisation

SIBU (Sept 10): Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is taking centrestage when it comes to this era of rapid technological advancement, globalisation and ever-expanding job market.

In this regard, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang says there is no denying about TVET being more critical now in view of its ability to shape the future, especially regarding the workforce.

“First of all, we find ourselves in a world where job market demands are constantly changing.

“Traditional education alone is often not sufficient to equip individuals with the various skill sets required by employers,” he said in his speech for Kolej Vokasional Sibu’s ‘Open Week 2023’ yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read out by Kapitan Lau Sei Kwong at the event, where the Ministry of Education (MoE) TVET director’s representative Dr Lim Ah Juan who is also the director of Kolej Vokasional Kuching, and Kolej Vokasional Sibu director Jamali Muhamad, were also present.

According to Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, vocational programmes are designed to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry by offering specialised training that meets the current needs of the job market.

These programmes, he added, could produce graduates who were not only academically qualified, but possessed the practical skills demanded by employers.

In this respect, he regarded TVET as being ‘inherently career-focused, designed to prepare individuals for specific professions’.

“TVET can provide a direct route to employment, giving students a competitive edge in the job market.”

“It emphasises unique human skills, such as critical-thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. These skills are invaluable in a world where technology is advancing rapidly, and the ability to adapt and innovate is becoming increasingly important,” he added.