Two elderly men killed in Labuan, Sandakan accidents

LABUAN (Sept 10): A quiet evening turned tragic when an elderly man was struck and killed by a motorcyclist at Jalan Patau-Patau, near Sebor Saguking here on Saturday night.

Abdillah Abas, 65, a resident of Kg Gersik, was killed in the 10.20pm unfortunate incident while the motorcyclist suffered severe injuries.

Labuan police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said the 26-year-old motorcyclist, a foodpanda rider was returning to town when the accident happened and the motorcyclist was currently undergoing treatment at the Labuan Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the unlighted road road may have partly contributed to the collision as Abdullah was attempting to cross the road.

“Nevertheless, police are conducting a thorough investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Mohd Hamizi said the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been disclosed yet and Abdillah were rushed to the hospital for treatment but Abdillah passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police are urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations.

In Sandakan, a 63-year-old man was killed after a van he was driving collided with a Toyota Hilux along Jalan Sibuga Batu 8 on Sunday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said a team of firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.54am, and found an unconscious man trapped in the van.

The spokesperson said firefighters extracted the man, identified as Chong Kui Siong, from the vehicle, and medical personnel announced him dead at the scene.

“The body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, a man and woman in their 20s in the Hilux were also injured in the incident and were sent to the hospital for further treatment.