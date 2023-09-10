Wife, brother mourn the loss of the late Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau

KUCHING (Sept 10): Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

His wife, Datin Sri Marie Therese Mathias, and his elder brother, Guntor Enturan, are mourning the loss of a beloved husband and brother.

Describing her late husband, Marie expressed: “I’ve been married to him for 50 years. Dec 22 this year was supposed to be our golden anniversary.

“I really miss him. He took care of me since we were married. Even when he was sick, he didn’t want to be far away from me and our children. It’s truly heartbreaking that he couldn’t wait for our golden anniversary,” she told The Borneo Post when met at her residence here today.

She revealed that her late husband had been battling lung cancer and that he had previously undergone radiotherapy, which initially showed promise in shrinking the tumour.

Plans were in place for him to receive immunotherapy, but his health took a sudden downturn.

“His condition was already very weak when we came home, and he had to be admitted due to a lung infection. Chest X-rays revealed a severe infection, and he was urgently transferred to Normah Medical Specialist Centre,” she added.

On Sept 2, he was admitted to Normah Medical Specialist Centre, where he received constant care from dedicated nurses.

Despite his deteriorating health, Marie said Blikau remained determined and that he was still able to communicate with his family members although his speech was affected by his condition.

“On the evening of Sept 8, he even said goodbye to his loved ones, even holding his grandchildren’s hands before they returned home.

“However, the doctors informed that he was extremely weak, as he had gone nearly three weeks without eating and relying solely on intravenous drips,” she said.

She said at around 3am on Sept 9, the nurses informed her of her husband’s declining condition. She prayed for him, but ultimately, he passed away peacefully at 8:05am on Sept 9.

Meanwhile, his brother Guntor also shared his memories of his close bond with Blikau.

Guntor recalled that after their parents’ passing, he had to quit school and continued supporting Blikau’s studies until he finished school.

He said Blikau used to work as a teacher for six months before he became a Civic Development Officer (CDO), and eventually helped him towards his path on becoming Katibas assemblyman.

“Sure, we had our disagreements, but in our family, I was the closest thing he had to a father. I was both a brother and a father figure for him, providing him with guidance and support throughout his life,” he lamented.

Blikau will be laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park near here tomorrow.