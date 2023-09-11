11 new transportation, logistics projects introduced, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): A total of 11 new transport and logistics projects have been introduced to ensure the development of a sustainable and resilient national infrastructure, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

The projects in question are the construction of Pan Borneo Highway Sabah Phase 1B; Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project; expansion of Penang International Airport; redevelopment of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang; and the upgrade of the East-West Highway from Gerik, Perak to Jeli, Kelantan.

The government also developed the expansion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and intra-city bus services including in Johor Bahru and the Klang Valley; upgrading the Senai-Desaru Highway; widening of the North-South Expressway (from Yong Peng to North Senai) in phases; construction of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road II; and upgrading the road from Tanah Rata to Kea Farm, Cameron Highlands.

“In addition, the development of a new port on Carey Island is expected to strengthen Port Klang as a regional shipping hub.

“The government will also improve transport infrastructure maintenance works to extend the lifespan of roads, rail assets and air navigation equipment,” he said in Parliament when presenting the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

He said the main expectation of strengthening the public transport network will be to provide better access and connectivity to ensure that more citizens will enjoy public transport services that are more efficient, reliable, affordable and safe. – Bernama