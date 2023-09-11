12MP: Govt committed to reduce income gap between rural and urban residents, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): The government is determined to close the income gap ratio between rural and urban residents from 0.57 in 2022 to 0.67 in 2025, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said to achieve the aspiration, the government will extend the provision of infrastructure and services to rural areas to benefit rural economy and boost delivery of services to ensure the well-being of the people.

Anwar said this is among the four main areas which will be implemented by the government to ensure regional development is more balanced and inclusive in line with the ambition of the Madani Economy Framework.

He said the other key areas which will be carried out to achieve the objective are stimulating and enhancing rural entrepreneur business capacity through various programmes and initiatives in line the needs of local industries.

Rural cottage products will continue to be promoted through Village Community Centres (PKD) while the application of e-commerce platform will be stepped up for better marketing,” he said when tabling the motion for the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The prime minister said the government has also provided an allocation amounting to RM1.1 billion for 2023 to 2025 to provide basic infrastructure, security facilities and the implementation of economic activities in border areas in Perak, Perlis, Kelantan, Kedah, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the allocation was given to strengthen security and benefit from the potential of cross-border economic development in the seven states concerned.

Besides, he said the economic potential of the region will also be enhanced based on local strengths.

Anwar said, industrial policy according to geography will be emphasised apart from providing a better business ecosystem to enhance development in identified growth areas.

“The development includes the Air Manis Plantation project in Kulai, Johor and the Kertih Biopolymer Park project, Terengganu,” he said. — Bernama