Activities centre for Bukit Saban senior citizens set up in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 11): A Senior Citizens Activities Centre has been set up at Taman BDC here to look after the welfare of senior citizens from the Bukit Saban constituency.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman launched the centre at a semi-detached house in Taman BDC yesterday.

According to him, a few other leaders from the Betong division and himself have thought of starting such a centre since 10 years ago.

He said a meeting with some leaders and senior citizens from Bukit Saban on July 16 finally reached a consensus to start it.

Uggah, who is the chairman, said the centre presently had 32 registered members and would accept more members soon.

“The centre was formed to ensure that the welfare of the senior citizens are taken care of. We have prepared a number of activities for them to learn new skills, share expriences and expertise and to keep in touch with each other.

“Among them are bible study, handicraft making, cookery class, health programme, agriculture (hydroponic system), counselling, entertainment and basic computer,” he said.

Uggah added: “We want them to know simple but current things like how to obtain Grab service for food order or transport, paying parking fee and other online services.”

He pointed out that the centre also provides an avenue for members to socialise, all of which is aimed at giving them a better quality of life.

Uggah said if the centre was a success, it would open its door to all senior citizens from the Betong parliamentary constituency.

He called for close co-operation from all to ensure the success.

Uggah’s wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong, the centre deputy chairman Canon Dennis Gimang and supervisor Andrew Kalong@Mawat were among those present.