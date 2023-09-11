Annah Rais River set to undergo RM1 million beautification, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (Sept 11): The government has approved a project worth RM1 million to beautify the Annah Rais River, said Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said the project is not just to maintain the beauty of Annah Rais River but also as an effort to retain its sustainability.

“It will be implemented under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) in Mambong constituency,” he said.

Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, was speaking when officiating the anniversary dinner of Kampung Annah Rais Women’s Bureau on Saturday.

Also present were his wife Datin Lee Chai Foong, Padawan sub-district administrative officer Julius Scott Sapong and community leaders.

Dr Jerip also pledged RM30,000 to the Kampung Annah Rais Women’s Bureau to organise it activities in the Annah Rais longhouse area.