Anwar: Govt preparing for phase 2 of 12MP Mid-Term Review

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): The unity government is preparing the country for phase two of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) themed “Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income” with three main focus areas: strengthening sustainability, developing a prosperous society and progressing towards becoming a high-income nation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said 12 measures and 71 key initiatives have been introduced to ensure success in achieving the targets.

“12MP MTR will continue to strengthen the national and people development agenda towards the goals of the Madani Economy,” he said when tabling the 12MP MTR in the Dewan Rakyat today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —