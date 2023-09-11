KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): Police made the biggest syabu bust in Sabah this year after seizing 50.25kg of the drug worth around RM3 million.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said three local men from Sarawak aged 27 to 38, including an e-hailing driver, were detained.

“At around 12pm on September 9, a team from the State Police Contingent (IPK) Narcotic Division had nabbed three men in a white Mazda car near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) arrival hall.

“Further inspection found 50 plastic bags inside the car, containing 50.25kg of what is believed to be methamphetamine or syabu.

“The amount seized is estimated can supply around 250,000 drug users. We believe this is the biggest bust this year.

“Preliminary investigations found that the drugs originated from Sarawak by land, to be distributed in Sabah and foreign markets including Indonesia,” he told reporters at a press conference at IPK Sabah here on Monday.

Jauteh said the arrested trio, who were on their way to Tawau, are believed to be part of an international drug syndicate.

He said one of the suspects had tested positive for Ketamine while another hasld previous drug offences.

“Two of them have no jobs and are blood related, while another is a part-time e-hailing driver. The trio will be remanded until September 14.

“We are currently coordinating with our Sarawak and Bukit Aman counterparts to follow up on this syndicate,” he said.

Jauteh added that aside from the drugs and Mazda car, police had also seized cash of various currencies, jewelry and a watch worth a total of RM17,062.