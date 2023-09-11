Canadian PM gets stuck in Indian capital after aircraft develops snag

NEW DELHI (Sept 11): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure from India was delayed on Sunday evening after his aircraft developed a technical snag.

Trudeau and his delegation were scheduled to leave New Delhi at 8pm after attending the two-day G20 summit.

“Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues. These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made. We apologise for the inconvenience this might cause,” his office told the media.

Trudeau met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G20 Summit on Sunday.

The Canadian prime minister arrived in the Indian capital on Friday evening. – Bernama