Cheating: Man gets 198 months, 16 strokes over non-existent holiday packages

KUCHING (Sept 11): A man was sentenced to a total 198 months in jail and 16 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court here today to 16 counts of cheating involving non-existent holiday packages.

Mohd Aszlan Mat Muda, 34, made the plea before magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan who sentenced him to 12 months’ jail and one stroke of the cane for each of the 13 charges, and 14 months’ jail and one stroke of the cane for each of the remaining three charges.

The sentences were ordered run concurrently from today, meaning the accused will serve only 14 months’ jail.

All 16 charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and caning, and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Mohd Aszlan committed the offences against 10 victims at several places in Kuching between March and December 2018.

Based on the case facts, the accused deceived the victims by convincing them he could arrange climbing trips to Mount Kinabalu as well as holiday trips to Kuala Lumpur, Korea, and Japan.

He dishonestly induced all the victims to transfer money totalling RM16,499.76 into his personal bank account.

Following police reports lodged by the victims, the accused was arrested on Nov 12, 2020.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while Mohd Aszlan was unrepresented by legal counsel.