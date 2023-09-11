Crucial for everybody to have first aid skills, says deputy minister

SIBU (Sept 11): Having basic first aid skills is not limited to healthcare professionals, as it is also a life-saving knowledge for everyone.

This was highlighted by Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang at the ‘World First Aid Day 2023’, held in Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu Chapter’s headquarters yesterday.

“The need to know first aid is important because we cannot predict what is going to happen, and when our service is needed.

“Accidents can happen anywhere, anytime, to anyone, and often, they strike when we least expect them. In such moments of crisis, having first aid skills can be the lifeline that ensures a positive outcome.

“By knowing first aid, you become a crucial link in the chain of survival, providing immediate care until professional help arrives.

“So, I encourage everyone to take action and learn first aid. It’s not just a skill for the healthcare professionals; it’s a skill for everyone. By investing a small amount of your time and effort, you can gain the confidence and knowledge needed to save lives,” he said in his speech, read out Penghulu Ting Tien Huat at the event.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, also said having first aid skills could empower individuals to respond swiftly and effectively during times of emergency, potentially saving lives.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee spoke about the significance of the theme ‘First Aid in the Digital World’ for World First Aid Day 2023.

“It’s true that at this modern world, digital technology plays an important part in helping people of all ages acquire first aid skills via online e-learning, (which can be done) at your own time and at your own pace.

“Today, the need for first aid skills is greater than ever as more and more people are at risk of injuries due to the increasing number of accidents.

“First aid has become an important tool in quickly responding to accidents to ensure that injuries can be promptly dealt with before the arrival of proper medical care,” said Chua, adding that the three core objectives of first aid are commonly referred to as the ‘3Ps’: to ‘preserve’ life, to ‘prevent’ further injuries, and to ‘promote’ recovery.

MRC Sibu advisor Datuk Lau Ngie Hua was also present at the event yesterday.