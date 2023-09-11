Detainees identified six prison wardens – witness

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): The High Court here on Monday heard that two detainees had positively identified six prison wardens who were allegedly involved in the murder of an inmate four years ago.

Identification parade officer Inspector Rayner David, 36, told Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that they were detainees number one and four.

The witness explained that four detainees were involved in the identification parade on October 24, 2019.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip, the witness testified that the identification parade was held at 10.10am, 10.20am, 10.40am and 10.48am respectively by the four detainees.

The witness further testified that the results of the identification parade by detainees number two and three were all negative.

Meanwhile, the identification parade conducted on four prison wardens by detainees number one and four were negative.

To a question, the witness said that he did prepare documents on the outcome of the identification parade conducted by him.

Prison inspector Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, and wardens Barry Jipmon, 30, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal Mukhtar, 36, in Gemilang isolation cell number 11, at the Gemilang block of the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and the senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The trial will resume on Tuesday.