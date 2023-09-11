Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Syed Saddiq will move to opposition bloc

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): The Member of Parliament (MP) for Muar, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, will be seated in the opposition bloc of the Dewan Rakyat beginning tomorrow following his decision to withdraw support for the unity government.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he had received a letter from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president applying to change his seating place in the House.

“I have received his letter asking for a change in seating. No problem; I have asked the administration staff to move his place to the opposition area,” he told reporters at the Parliament building today.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq said he had decided to end his support for the government and would become the third force.

The Dewan Rakyat is holding a special six-day sitting to focus on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

According to the Parliament calendar, MPs will debate the 12MP MTR for three days beginning tomorrow before the ministries concerned give their replies on September 18 and 19.

Earlier, Johari received a courtesy call from the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, and among the matters discussed was technological cooperation.

“I invited him to look from the Asean angle because we will be chairing the 2025 conference … how we can develop this region into a respected one using their technology and our manpower and land,” he said.

Jin-pyo also spent time watching the special Dewan Rakyat sitting and met with Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. — Bernama