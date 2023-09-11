Drizzle does not dampen crowds’ enthusiasm to catch glimpse of Agong at Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple

SIBU (Sept 11): Large crowds braved drizzles to congregate by the roadside near the Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at KM26, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu here to catch a glimpse of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The crowd had initially gathered outside the temple, with some arriving as early as 2pm, before moving to the roadside upon learning the royal entourage were nearing the venue.

The King and Queen were initially scheduled to visit the temple – touted to be the biggest in Southeast Asia – but there had been a slight change of plans.

One of the excited members of the public, Muhammad Zulhazim Hussen, took a day off just to catch a glimpse of Their Majesties on their Kembara Kenali Borneo tour.

“I am very excited, as this is the first time seeing the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong in person and it’s not every day we get to see him.

“The excitement just fills the air, and this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Be it rain or shine, far or near, I don’t want to miss a thing,” said Muhammad Zulhazim, who stays near Permai Jaya here.

Similarly excited was Tuai Rumah Undi Barangan, who brought a team to perform the ‘bertaboh’ ceremony to welcome the King and Queen.

“I am very excited about the King and Queen’s visit to Sibu,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, the temple’s association deputy chairman Datuk Dr Wong Aik Loung said that for the nation to progress, the King believes that racial and religious harmony is above all things.

“For His Majesty, it is the people who are of top priority.”

The two-day visit to Sibu is part of the tour, which started in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3, and will end on Sept 13 in Telok Melano. The tour covers a distance of 2,154 kilometres on the Pan Borneo Highway.