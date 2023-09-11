Entomology show planned for Sarawak aims to nurture science interest in kids

KUCHING (Sept 11) Sarawak plans to set up an interactive exhibition on entomology at Sarawak Science Centre, with the aim of inspiring the young generation to explore this branch of zoology.

According to Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, insects are more than merely a fascinating representative of biological sciences.

“Hence, we gather here today with a shared passion to unlock the secrets and potentials of insects in diverse fields including agriculture, environmental conservation, biotechnology, and also human health.

“Their (insects’) uniqueness in physical forms, characteristics and functions presents a wealth of learning topics for integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines,” he said at the launch of the Fifth International Symposium on Insects (ISol) here today.

The minister’s text of speech was read by Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) general manager Dr Peter Morin Nissom.

Adding on, Sagah said learning about insects would not only help enhance the problem-solving skills in children, but would also inspire them to be ‘good stewards of the environment’.

In this respect, he said the ministry would want to work with entomologists in developing effective STEM-focused learning tools to nurture in children an interest in science.

Moreover, he also called upon all stakeholders to collaborate with the ministry in addressing the skills gap in STEM.

According to him, Sarawak needs to have at least 60 per cent of students in STEM stream by 2030.

“Entomology, as many are aware, is the study of insects and it is a discipline branching from STEM.

“By setting up the Sarawak Science Centre, this would serve as a platform to foster the interest in and appreciation for science and technology among the younger generation, and also the public.

“At state level, we are committed to and supportive of the efforts to encourage and motivate the public to venture into STEM disciplines.”

In acknowledging ISol 2023 as part of the efforts to raise STEM literacy in Sarawak, Sagah hoped that the findings and ideas shared during the symposium would be able to assist his ministry in encourage more participation in STEM.

In this regard, he hailed ISol 2023 as a platform to present and discuss ‘the astonishing aspects of insects’, in line with the direction of his ministry’s advocacy for STEM education.

“I applaud this effort and endeavour to provide up-to-date, relevant and educational information towards producing findings that would benefit socio-economic interests and ensure quality education in the nation,” he added.