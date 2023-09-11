Family members, relatives and friends bid final farewell to the late Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau

KUCHING (Sept 11): Family members, relatives and friends gathered at St Joseph’s Cathedral here this morning to bid a final farewell to the late Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan.

They arrived at the cathedral as early as 9.30am to pay their last respects.

The poignant moment arrived at 9:45am when the late Blikau’s coffin was solemnly brought into the cathedral, accompanied by his wife, Datin Sri Marie Therese Mathias, and their children – Zully, Danson, and Diana.

Also present to honour the late Blikau was his elder brother, Guntor Enturan.

The closest members of his family gathered around the coffin to bid their final goodbyes, followed by a steady stream of relatives and friends, all sharing in the collective sorrow of the moment.

The funeral mass, a poignant and heartfelt service, was led by Fr Mark Bonchol.

During his eulogy, Mark reminisced about the time when he had served as a private secretary to the then-Minister for Agriculture, Tan Sri Effendi Norwawi. It was during this period that he first became acquainted with the late Blikau.

He described the late Blikau as a person of remarkable kindness and generosity.

He had served the community in various capacities – as an elected representative, an assistant minister, and as a dedicated member of his political party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“I believe he had done well during his time on this earth, serving the state and its people with dedication. Now, he is being rewarded by Christ.

“Let us, on one hand, praise the Lord for the gift of his life to his family and friends, and, at the same time, continue to pray for his soul and his family,” Mark said.

Following the service at the cathedral, family members proceeded to Nirvana Memorial Park near here to witness the late Blikau being laid to rest there.