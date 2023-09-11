Give full cooperation to implement 12MP MTR projects – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has instructed all State Government ministries and agencies to extend their full cooperation to federal agencies implementing development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review.

“Sabah welcomes the Unity Government’s 12MP Mid-Term Review (MTR) themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High Income’ tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on Monday.

“The State Government is glad to note that the Federal Government continues to prioritise the development in Sabah through various projects and new initiatives in the middle part of the 12MP,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said cooperation from all State ministries and agencies is needed to ensure new projects earmarked under the MTR and all those under the 12MP in Sabah would be completed according to schedule.

Hajiji said Sabah is all set to ensure the long-term resilience of the energy industry through the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040, which will be launched soon.

Tabling the 12MP MTR, the Prime Minister said the Federal Government would hand over full regulatory power on gas and electricity supply to Sabah by January next year.

Besides that, he said a new project to build a renewable energy system and to upgrade the power supply grid at Gugusan Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu, costing RM195 million, would be implemented, benefiting not only the people in Sabah but also the Eastern Sabah Security Command Centre (ESSCom).

The Federal Government would implement more projects to refurbish dilapidated schools in Sabah, said Anwar, adding that 43 such projects were currently underway in Sabah.

To provide an equal healthcare system in East Malaysia, the Prime Minister said a regional blood centre would be built in Sabah, while a Public Health Laboratory and Food Quality and Safety Laboratory would be built in Kuching, Sarawak.

Anwar had also said that 11 new transport and logistics projects have been introduced to ensure sustainable and resilient national infrastructure development, including constructing the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah Phase 1B.