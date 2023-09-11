In Kuching, man who tampered with house meter to hide power consumption fined RM30,000

KUCHING (Sept 11): An e-hailing driver was fined RM30,000 in default two years in jail today for dishonestly consuming electricity by altering his house meter to prevent it from accurately recording power consumption.

Wong Siew Siong, 41, pleaded guilty before Sessions Court judge Musli Ab Hamid after the charge under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance was read to him.

The Section provides for a fine of RM100,000 or five years in jail or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a residential house in Lorong 1/2 Jalan Kong Ping, here at around 12.52pm on Sept 9, 2020.

Based on the facts of the case, a team from Sesco Berhad conducted a routine inspection of the electricity meter and wiring system at the said residential house which was registered under Wong’s name.

Upon inspection of the meter, the terminal cover seals and meter grip lock seals were discovered to have been tampered with, while an imitation base cover was also found.

The electricity meter was then dismantled and seized before a new unit with new seals was installed at the said house.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutors Aiman Nabila Alwi and Fuad Ahmad, while Wong was represented by lawyer Hii Yiik Yew.