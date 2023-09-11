KATSN art exhibition happening at Plaza Merdeka from Sept 22 to Oct 1

KUCHING (Sept 11): An art exhibition featuring 13 children and young adults with disabilities from Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN) will be taking place at Plaza Merdeka from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

The exhibition is part of a series of activities planned for the mall’s upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival celebration which coincides with the Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival at Carpenter Street.

KATSN advisor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said members from the association will also showcase their basket weaving and mooncake making skills, and the finished products will be made available for purchase.

“This art exhibition is for them to share their talents with us and to show us their arts and craft skills,” said Sim during a press conference here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Plaza Merdeka will also be holding a halal mooncake-making contest on Sept 24 at 3pm, with Hoi Tin Lau restaurant founder master chef Goh Ah Seng coordinating the event.

Among other activities set to take place includes a children’s colouring contest, live performances, a children’s cheongsam contest, a children’s karaoke competition anda lantern competition.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is expected to visit the art exhibition on Sept 25.

The 13 children and young adults whose artworks will be featured at the festival are Kelvin Li, Alister Sim, Lee Jia Rong, Bertrand Arthur, Darryon Leong, Rachel Lee, April Lee, Steven Hwang, Dave Hwang, Carson Chang, Brian Lin, Damian Clarke and Xavier Jee.

The majority of them are autistic individuals.