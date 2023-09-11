‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’: Sibu Central Market traders eagerly await King, Queen’s visit

SIBU (Sept 11): Traders at Sibu Central Market are all excited about the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s scheduled visit to the iconic Sibu Central Market tomorrow morning.

Sabtuyah Omar, who operates a drink stall at first floor of the market, said they are all set to welcome the Their Majesties and their entourage.

“I feel very excited and thankful that Their Majesties will be visiting the central market and have breakfast here.

“Preparations for local delicacies such as ‘pulut panggang’, ‘kompia’, ‘penyaram’ and ‘kuih bongkol’, which Their Majesties are expected to sample, are all ready. The food will be from Suraya Omar’s stall.

“As for drinks, it will be Kopi-O and Teh-O for the royal couple. I was told Their Majesties will also sample the famous local fruit – ‘dabai’,” she told The Borneo Post today.

Sibu Hawkers Welfare Association chairman Capt Tan Hong Kiang, who echoed Sabtuyah’s excitement, said the royal couple’s visit is a historic occasion for the riverine town.

“I think he (Al-Sultan Abdullah) is the first Agong to visit Sibu Central Market,” he said.

Tan believed that Their Majesties’ visit will help to boost the publicity for the country’s biggest market with 1,183 traders.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohamad Abdullah Izkandar Roseley disclosed that the Istana Negara’s protocol officer went to the market this morning to ensure that all the arrangements are according to the protocol.

“He had been briefed on the King and Queen’s visit to Sibu Central Market – the biggest market in Malaysia.

“The royal couple and family members will make their way to central market at 8am tomorrow (Sept 12) and will visit the market area only before proceeding to Sri Aman and Kuching,” said Izkandar.

Meanwhile, upon their arrival in Sibu from Bintulu today, Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple at KM26, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu at 4pm, before leaving for RH Hotel here at 4.30pm

In the evening, the royal couple will be feted to a dinner at the Malay Union Club (MUC) in Kampung Bandong.

The two-day visit to Sibu starting today is part of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour from Sept 3 to Sept 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak, and covers a distance of 2,154km on the Pan Borneo Highway.