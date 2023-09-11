King, Queen continue ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour to Sibu

BINTULU (Sept 11): The Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy led by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah enters its ninth day and will cover a distance of 213 kilometres today as they proceed to Sibu.

The convoy is scheduled to make a stopover at two locations in Bintulu, which includes visiting the Raymond Plen Longhouse in Ulu Sebauh, 44km from here.

Several activities have been lined up to welcome the royal entourage at the longhouse, including cooking demonstrations and lunch with the local community, fishing and presentation of aid to the asnaf group.

Their Majesties will also perform Zohor prayers at the Darul Ibadah Mosque in Tatau, and visit the Yu Lung San Tian En Si Temple, a famous Buddhist temple in the suburb area before heading to their hotel in Sibu.

In the evening, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend a dinner with the people at Dewan MUC in Kampung Bandung.

Also participating in the convoy in Sarawak are Their Majesties children, namely the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour which aims to fulfil the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to get closer to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, set off on Sept 3 and ended its Sabah leg on Thursday.

The tour from Sept 3 to 13 started in Tawau, Sabah and will end at Telok Melano, Sarawak spanning 2,154km through the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. – Bernama