Minister: Jakim to develop new halal certification module to produce more professionals in halal field

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is developing a new International Halal Executive Module to produce more professionals in the Halal field.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he was confident that through the renewed module, the country would be able to ‘export’ more professionals in the Halal field to other countries in an effort to develop the Halal industry internationally.

“This is an endorsement to the country because the new developed module can certainly provide added value to new talents, both locally and internationally,” he told reporters after attending a dinner in conjunction with the 13th Convocation of the Halal Certificate Presentation, here tonight.

The three-day Halal Convocation which started yesterday, gathered participants from 84 countries while Jakim presented certificates to participants from 47 countries who were involved.

Meanwhile, Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said the department was convinced that the initiative to develop a new module would enhance the Halal certification process in other countries.

“The current module is only a cooperation with the local Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with factories in other countries,” she said. – Bernama