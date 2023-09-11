Ministry looking into allowance revision for councillors, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Sept 11): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government is currently looking into the revision of allowance for councillors, said its minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said this is in view of several factors including the current economic condition.

“Our councillors have worked so hard for their respective councils, and they have to attend numerous meetings and events, but they still receive a low allowance.

“(Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister) Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil has been going around and we are going to present to the State Cabinet to see how we can adjust the allowance that is appropriate with the current economic situation and rising cost of living.

“Please give us a bit of time,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kuching South City Council (MBKS) deputy mayor at MBKS Chamber here today.

Councillors are currently paid RM100 per meeting which is capped at RM700 per month.

Dr Sim said it is impractical to expect councillor’s allowance to remain at a low rate considering the rising cost of living globally.

“Even the cost of our healthcare is going up at a very fast rate. For example, the operational revenue of our (Sarawak) Heart Centre was only RM2 million 20 years ago. But last year, it was RM207 million which is an increase of 100 times.

“That is why I told all our YBs (elected representatives) to come together and be realistic. We cannot expect our councillors’ allowance to still be the same was it was during the sixties.

“It is not sustainable so let’s be responsible and adjust all this,” he said.

Dr Sim pointed out that councillors carry many responsibilities including handling complaints from residents in their respective areas.

“In fact, people are quick to think of our local councils even when the issue may not be under the jurisdiction of the council.

“For instance, maintenance of street lighting is under Sesco and has nothing to do with our local council. The same goes for roads which is under the Public Works Department (JKR),” he said.

Nevertheless, he said this proved that the people recognised the local councils and the role they play.

“This means that they recognise you for your job and your authority.

“We have to look at this positively,” he said.

On the new MBKS deputy mayor, Dr Sim congratulated Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili on his appointment which took effect on Sept 1.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be here to witness the swearing-in of Dato Dr Zaiedi who brings with him a wealth of experience.

“Not only did he serve as Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman, but he was also a Senator which is from a policy, law-making perspective,” he said.

He also thanked former MBKS deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, who was recently sworn in as Kuching North mayor, for his years of service with MBKS.

Also present was Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.