Muda’s withdrawal from unity govt: Syed Saddiq denies seeking power, says he would’ve been a ‘yes man’ otherwise

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has denied today that his party’s withdrawal of support from the unity government was a personal attempt at securing positions of power in the federal government.

Taking to Instagram, the Muar MP instead laughed the matter off as earlier suggested by Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi, saying that he would have selfishly done otherwise and kept quiet since 2015.

“Seriously? If I were to seek comfort and positions, I might as well play safe and keep quiet. Be a ‘yes man’. That’s not Syed Saddiq!

“Look at how positions in government-linked companies are given out as ‘political reward’. I fight because I do not want Malaysia to normalise corruption,” he said in the post.

Yesterday, Puad Zarkashi accused Syed Saddiq of using the latter’s withdrawal of support for the ruling unity coalition as a ploy to claim a prominent position in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

Syed Saddiq said when the infamous “Sheraton Move” took place in 2020, he was offered a ministerial position, and thereafter a GLC position as well, but rejected them on grounds of principle.

“I am consistent then, now and in the future. I immerse myself in politics to develop Malaysia. Look out for the ‘rakyat’. Find solutions.

“Not as others who dared cheat the people in broad daylight,” he said.

Muda holds one seat in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat through Syed Saddiq.

With Muda’s withdrawal of support, Anwar’s unity government coalition of Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak parties commanded a total of 147 seats, one seat short of a two-thirds supermajority. — Malay Mail