New Kuching South deputy mayor wants to see MBKS working together as a team

KUCHING (Sept 11): Teamwork is the key towards ensuring the smooth running of Kuching city, said newly- appointed Kuching South deputy mayor Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.

He hoped to see Kuching South City Council (MBKS) working together as a team at every level.

“As the new deputy mayor, I will give my full cooperation to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng as well as MBKS councillors and the city council management.

“What is important is to ensure that we have a good team who can work together at every level from the mayor and top management right up to the officers and staff.

“The success of the council in all their undertakings need the full support of every level of stakeholders,” he told a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony which was witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at MBKS Council Chamber here today.

He also said that there should be good coordination when exercising duties under the council.

“We need to have effective communication so that any misunderstanding can be addressed not only within the council but also with the public.

“This is also to ensure that all our objectives and works are understood and appreciated by the people,” he said.

Zaiedi said MBKS will also work closely with the other councils namely Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) as well as Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (KSMC).

“We will continue with our efforts to make Kuching South a very safe place where the people can run their business, commercial and social activities.

“I will support our mayor Dato Wee on every expect of this job,” he said.

Zaiedi was appointed as the new deputy mayor for two-year tenure, effective Sept 1. He succeeds from Hilmy Othman, who has been appointed as Kuching North mayor.

Previously, he was a two-term senator from 2016 to 2022 as well as MPP deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, Wee expressed his confidence that with Zaiedi now part of the MBKS team, the council will continue to “advance in remarkable ways.”

“His wealth of experience, ranging from MPP deputy chairman to YB Senator, will provide an invaluable source of knowledge and skills.

“This is more than a mere personnel change. It’s a strategic alignment with our state’s overarching Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 goals.

“I have no doubt that his contributions will be both distinguished and honourable, enriching our collective efforts to build a better future,” he said