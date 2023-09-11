Penghulu: King, Queen’s presence at Kpg Penan Muslim will be fondly remembered by residents

BINTULU (Sept 11): The presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Kampung Penan Muslim, Mile 10, Bintulu-Miri road yesterday was a historic event that will be fondly remembered by the residents, said Penghulu Raini Piee.

He said the residents were grateful to the Istana Negara for choosing the village as one of the stops on the royal couple’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.

“Our people are very happy with Their Majesties’ presence today, because after 55 years of settlement since 1968, this is the first King and Queen to visit us here,” he said.

Raini, 65, said it was the first visit by the royal couple and hoped it would not be the last.

According to him, the village has a total of 374 houses with a population of around 1,500.

“Here we have enough facilities, such as a mosque, internet centre, mini library, kindergarten, community hall and ‘tamu’ and also connected to water and electricity supply,” he said.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah and their entourage arrived at the village from Tanjung Bungai Beach in Bekenu at 6.04pm.

Joining Their Majesties during the tour were the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted at noon along the Miri-Bintulu road towards Kampung Penan Muslim found several groups of people eagerly waiting for the arrival of the King and Queen from Bekenu.

Reginald Apong, 60, who is the secretary of the Village Security and Development Committee of Rumah Akit, Bintulu-Miri road, said they were all very excited with the presence of Their Majesties in Sarawak, especially in Bintulu.

“We are extremely proud that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be travelling down this road. Although we are only a small group today, we still want to show how proud we are of the King and Queen.

“We hope that the royal couple will make a stop for a while when they pass by later, as it’s a once-in-a-life time opportunity to meet them in person,” he said.

Reginald said they were very impressed with the King and Queen’s warm and down-to-earth personality and were anticipating a conversation with them.

Mike Muyang Matthew, 35, a representative from Rumah Suhaili, Mile 25 Bintulu-Miri road said they were keen to meet the King and Queen.

“We have been here waiting since 12.30pm, hoping to be granted an audience with the royal couple later.

“We have also prepared souvenir in the form of ‘tangui’ for the King and Queen,” he added.

Mike and several residents were waiting at the bus stop by the roadside with young children also spotted waving the Sarawak and National flags.