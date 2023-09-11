PM Anwar: Govt to establish mental health institution

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): A mental health institution will be established to address mental health issue, which has become a priority and growing concern for the government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, when presenting the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) at Parliament today, said the move was to ensure a concerted effort between the government, private sectors and civil society organisations could be strengthened in addressing the issue.

“The government is committed to improving the quality of public health. The White Paper on Health, tabled on June 15, aims for reforms to be implemented within 15 years, mainly by strengthening the health sector,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said the government would increase health protection by expanding the Madani Medical Scheme to help the underprivileged and modernise 1,200 dilapidated clinics nationwide between 2023 and 2025 to guarantee the best services and quality are delivered.

He said the government also agreed to expedite the first phase of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital upgrading project, with an estimated cost of RM500 million to address the long-standing traffic congestion at the hospital.

The prime minister said the government will also scrutinise the proposal for the rent of high-tech equipment, including the implementation of electronic medical records at government hospitals and health clinics nationwide to ensure smooth, systematic and people-friendly medical records.

Meanwhile, the government is also establishing the National Aging Action Plan to address the challenges and implications of an ageing country, which will affect the country’s socioeconomic and fiscal.

Malaysia will transition to the status of an ageing country in 2021 when the proportion of people aged 65 years and above will reach seven per cent of the total population.

The country is expected to transition to the status of an old country within two decades when the same age cohort reaches 14 per cent of the total population.

“The government will also take proactive steps to establish a new Geriatric Centre to provide high-quality healthcare service to the elderly,” he said.

Anwar said the government is in the process of reviewing the Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Service Act 2018 which is expected to be enforced in 2025. — Bernama