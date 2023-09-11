PM Anwar: Long-approved govt projects not started after some time will be cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Government projects, including those under the previous Malaysia Plan, which could not be implemented within a reasonable period after their approval will be cancelled, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

When tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat today, he said this was aimed at making way for people-oriented projects which are more pressing.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said a Special 12MP MTR Monitoring Committee will be established to ensure every Cabinet member monitors the implementation of 12MP projects so that the people can enjoy the benefits without delay.

“A plan for monitoring the implementation of 12MP MTR policies is provided as a guide to ensure that every ministry and agency implements all these initiatives. Some of the 12MP MTR targets will also be adopted as ministry KPI,” he said.

In this connection, he asked all members of the government, including members of the administration and department heads, to jointly carry out their responsibilities in an honest and trustworthy manner to ensure that incidents of wrongdoings and audit reprimands reported in the Auditor-General’s Report would not recur.

Anwar stressed that the Unity Government would implement all strategies and initiatives planned under the 12MP MTR in an organised, systematic and responsible manner.

He said the Unity Government would function as an efficient and dynamic government to fulfil the people’s hopes, in line with the principles of al-Qawiy al-Amin (competitive and with integrity) and Hafizun Alim (trustworthy and knowledgeable protector).

“Insya-Allah we will continue to take the approach of actively listening to the rakyat, accepting comments so that the implementation of 12MP can be done satisfactorily and help us formulate the 13MP,” he added.

The 12MP MTR, themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income’, encompasses 17 big bold measures as the main catalysts through 71 strategies and initiatives aimed at driving and spurring national development to empower the people and uplift their dignity. — Bernama