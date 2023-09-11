Sabahan to vie for MCA vice presidency

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): MCA Sabah leader Datuk Pamela Yong has joined the race for a post in the party’s central leadership.

The MCA Sabah Women chief is seeking support from party members as she is contesting for a vice president post in the party election this year.

“I seek your support to have me within the ranks of MCA to bring diversity, new ideas and transformation, to position MCA as a credible and formidable people-centric political party in the absence of our ‘BN house’,” Yong said in a statement on Monday.

According to her, the polarization of Malaysians in the recent six state elections, where Malays banter to the right, while non-Malays lean to the left has set an unhealthy tone to the sanctity of our country’s diverse and plural society.

“And with 3R sentiments being continually played up by irresponsible parties for their selfish political gains, it will no doubt drag the country further into a regressive abyss. Our country is at the verge of failure in civil liberties,” she lamented.

MCA, Yong opined, needs to step up to keep the flame of the ‘BN spirit’ borne by our forefathers Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Tan Cheng Lock and Tun Sambanthan from being extinguished. Even if MCA has to do it alone.

MCA also needs to step up to assume this political centre role by providing a viable and healthy alternative option to our fellow Malaysians, and prevent further desecration of our nation’s sanctity, she stressed.

“I believe I can in my capacity as one of the four VPs, bring about these 3R changes, re-build relationship with BN component parties, re-instill Sabah/Sarawak interracial cultures into Semenanjung and re-position MCA as the frontier for policy engagement

“With the endorsement and support of my home state, Sabah and that of the National Wanita, I put myself forward for the position of vice president for this party election. Please lend me your strength and support and entrust your mandate to me to be one of the party’s front-liners, as we face unprecedented uncertainty and challenges in times ahead,” she said.

Yong, who described herself as ‘diverse’, is of Sino-Dusun descent, a mother of four with a professional career and the president of the Federation of Sabah Chinese Women Associations.

“I am the deputy chairman of a think-tank. My diversity has given me confidence to offer myself to be a leader for everyone,” she said, adding that she is fluent in more than three languages.

“I am embarking on this journey for a reason. It’s humbling, but deep in my heart I know I did not come to this juncture just for me, I am here because I believe in what MCA is and what MCA can be.

“In the face of this dilemma and crisis, I believe there can be a solution. In the face of despair, I believe there can be hope. In the face of politics that looks to shut you out, telling you to settle for less, politics that has divided us for so long, I believe we can aspire to reach for what is possible, to build that perfect MCA,” she said.