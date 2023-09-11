Sarawak Scouts’ Sambas mission aims to foster goodwill with counterparts in Indonesia

KUCHING (Sept 11): A goodwill mission to Sambas Province in West Kalimantan, undertaken by Sarawak Scouts recently, signified the movement’s practice of fostering closer ties with their uniformed counterparts in the neighbouring region.

Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak Capt Zainuddin Tan Sri Hamdan led a delegation to visit the Pramuka (Indonesia’s Scouts movement) of Sambas Province.

The mission coincided with 62nd Pramuka Day celebration.

In his welcoming speech, Chief Pramuka of Sambas Province Fahrur Rofi thanked the fellow Scouts from Sarawak for undertaking the goodwill visit, which he hailed as ‘a motivation for them to further develop the Pramuka movement in Sambas Province’.

Fahrur also congratulated Zainuddin for the effort to strengthen the close friendship between Sarawak Scouts and Pramuka Sambas.

As a gesture of appreciation, Zainuddin presented the Chief Commissioner of Sarawak Scouts’ certificates of commendation to 17 Pramuka chiefs and leaders.

The recognition came with a ‘Scout Bar’ for the recipient to wear above the right pocket of the uniform.

On behalf of Sarawak Scouts, Zainuddin congratulated Pramuka Sambas for their achievements and wished them happy 62nd anniversary celebration.

“I hope that the celebration would further instil higher commitment in more people, encouraging them to volunteer in the development of Pramuka,” said Zainuddin in a press statement issued by Sarawak Scouts.