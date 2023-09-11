Sarawak stamps, coins expo at Wisma Saberkas this weekend

KUCHING (Sept 11): Sarawak Kuching Philatelic Society is organising a Sarawak Stamp and Coin Fair, set to be taking place on the ground floor of Wisma Saberkas here, this Sept 16 to 17.

To open from 10am to 6pm daily, the exhibition has already received enthusiastic response from stamp dealers and philatelists from all over the country, with local postal dealers ready to showcase their prized collections of pieces coming from various countries and periods.

“We to use the exhibition to enhance the collection level of local stamp collectors, and also the banknote collectors.

“It also provides a platform for collectors from all walks of life to communicate and interact with each other, and do their part to build a healthy society,” said the society in a statement.

It is informed that the event will showcase stamp collections from Malaysia, Thailand, China, Taiwan and Japan.

However, there will also be a display of rare historical items such as the first Sarawak stamp issued in 1869, the 1882 red three-cent printed 50 full-page stamps, 1946 Sarawak stamps commemorating the 100th anniversary of Rajah’s rule, as well as stamps issued under the Japanese Occupation and British military rule.

As for modern-day stamps, they include the popular Chinese pieces issued in the 1960s.

“The eight-cent Golden Monkey Tickets from the 1980s are extremely valuable, with the market price ranging from RM8,000 to RM10,000,” said the society.

The Kuching Philatelic Society also welcomes those interested in collecting stamp coins, historical documents and antiques to join the organisation.