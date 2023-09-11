Tourism Selangor invites Sarawakians to explore state’s beauty, uniqueness

SELANGOR (Sept 11): Tourism Selangor is welcoming Sarawakians to embark on a captivating journey and explore the state’s enchanting landscapes under the ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’ campaign.

Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Azrul Shah Mohamad said Selangor, known for its diverse attractions and rich cultural tapestry, eagerly anticipates welcoming Sarawakians to its captivating realm.

“We invite our fellow Malaysians from Sarawak to experience the beauty and uniqueness of Selangor. With ‘Pusing Selangor Dulu’, our goal is to create enduring memories for all who venture here,” he said.

Azrul said this when met during a networking dinner hosted by Tourism Selangor, as part of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme, at Premiere Hotel in Klang on Saturday night.

Launched as a post-pandemic initiative, the campaign has already captured the hearts of 4.2 million tourists within the initial eight months.

“Sarawakians can now be part of this exciting journey of discovery. Starting from Klang, Sarawakians can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Selangor’s nine districts,” he said.

“We want our Sarawakian friends to have Selangor as their first choice when planning their getaways.”

Adding on, Azrul said Selangor offers an array of experiences – from vibrant shopping malls to thrilling water theme parks.

“We understand that Sarawakians might yearn for their hometown cuisine. That’s why we have eateries serving Sarawakian dishes, ensuring that you feel right at home,” he noted.

Azrul also highlighted Selangor’s excellent connectivity, with multiple airports including KLIA and KLIA 2, saying the longstanding bond between Selangor and Sarawak is well-documented.

“We have cherished relationships with tourists from Sarawak, who often find comfort in Selangor’s shopping malls and unique attractions,” he said.

“Discover the beauty of Selangor, indulge in a shopping extravaganza, enjoy our world-class theme parks, and relish our renowned hospitality. Selangor eagerly anticipates your arrival,” he added.