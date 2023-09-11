Various traffic summonses issued during ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 11): The police have issued various traffic summonses during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ which was conducted at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and the town area here between 9pm on Saturday until 2.30am on Sunday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement, said the summonses were issued for offences such as underage driving, fancy number plate, expired road tax, driving without a licence, vehicle structure modification and no side mirrors.

He said a total of 18 local men and a local woman were also inspected during the operation.

“The police also detained nine motorcycles for documentation,” he added.

Zulkilpli advised members of the public to abide by traffic laws.

He said parents should monitor their children to avoid them from being involved in illegal activities.