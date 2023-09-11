Wee: Association with politics still a challenge in Chinese education

KUCHING (Sept 11): Chinese education in Malaysia still faces certain challenges in view of there being no way to dissociate education from politics, says Datuk Richard Wee.

The Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools (CHMS) No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Committee chairman observed that education policies in the country have not changed much despite several changes of government at federal level.

“In Malaysia, we don’t seem to be able to dissociate education from politics, especially when it comes to Chinese education. Even though we have different political coalitions taking over as the government of the day now, in terms of education policies, they maintain (the same) more or less.

“Such a scenario would bring a certain level of impact on Chinese education, especially Chinese independent secondary schools that are facing stiff competition from private schools,” he said in his speech for CHMS No 3 Alumni Association’s 30th anniversary dinner, at the school here Saturday night.

Adding on, Wee called upon all Chinese independent secondary schools to always uphold its culture of grooming quality students so as to ensure the sustainable development of Chinese education.

He also extended his appreciation to CHMS No. 3 Alumni Association and generous individuals who had been supporting the school all these years.

He said in Sarawak, Chinese independent secondary schools had been fortunate to have been receiving annual allocations from the state government.

“Such financial support would certainly ensure continued development of Chinese independent secondary schools in Sarawak.

“On top of that, the Sarawak government is also willing to give additional grants to us. For instance, we received funding for the recently-concluded Malaysia Du Zhong Ball Games Championship.

“Without government funding and other resources provided to us, we may face difficulties in accomplishing this mission.”

Moreover, Wee said despite the ups and downs that Chinese independent secondary schools had been experiencing, he was delighted to note that the three schools under the care of his management committee had recorded stable development in the last decade.

He was also pleased to see significant improvements at CHMS No 3, be it the number of students, sports and academic performances.

He attributed such achievements to the contributions and commitment of past and current principals, teachers, school board members and alumni, all of whom had played a role in bringing about progress to the school.

Meanwhile, Wee commended CHMS No 3 for having emerged the men’s table tennis champion of the recent 10th Malaysia Du Zhong Ball Games Championship.

“CHMS No 1 claimed the championship title in women’s badminton, while Catholic High School Sibu came out as the men’s badminton champion, and Riam Road Secondary School from Miri came out tops in women’s volleyball.

“As the host this time, Sarawak did quite well as we got four major champions. This goes to show that Sarawak has achieved a lot in sports,” he added.