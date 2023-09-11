Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Raja Permaisuri Agong arrive in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 11): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Sibu tonight at 9.30pm.

The royal entourage arrived at the Dewan Malay Union Club (MUC) Kampung Nyabor at Kampung Bandong here for a dinner gathering with the local community.

Their Majesties were met by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki as well as state ministers and deputy ministers.

In his speech, His Majesty said he was moved by the reception of the people to the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour in both Sabah and Sarawak.

“The people in both states are great for their willingness to wait for me and my family.

“From Tawau to Sibu, I have driven about 1,700 kilometres. I would like to congratulate my wife for being a caring co-pilot – she wrote in her notes of what is good, what is not as well as the peoples’ complaints,” said His Majesty.

The King later thanked the people for the good reception, as well as the organisers for their preparations for the scheduled activities throughout the convoy.

He however lamented that he was unable to shake all the hands of those waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal entourage.

“I could only wave at them and I do hope it will remain in their hearts.”

At the gathering, Their Majesties performed a song titled ‘Pesanan Buat Kekasih’ by Spring.

Earlier, no fewer than 3,000 crowds gathered at the hall to see Their Majesties in person. People were also seen queueing up along the roadside to welcome them to Sibu.

Also participating in the convoy in Sarawak are Their Majesties’ children, namely the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The royal entourage will visit Sibu Central Market tomorrow at 8am before proceeding to Sri Aman.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour entered its ninth day today since starting on Sept 3 in Tawau Sabah and will end on Sept 13 at Telok Melano.

The tour aims to fulfil Their Majesties’ dreams of getting closer to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.