Agong, sons stop by roadside in Sebangkoi to tuck into ‘nasi bungkus’

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his sons today stopped by the roadside to tuck into some ‘nasi bungkus’ at Sebangkoi during their Kembara Kenali Borneo tour.

According to the Jenggo Merah Facebook page, which posted the photo, the royal family had bought the meal from a roadside stall run by Hamidi Fikri.

The post said Hamidi himself is from Pahang – the same state as the royal family – but has been residing in Sarikei, where he runs a small business.

It added that Hamidi went to Sebangkoi as early as 7am to sell his ‘nasi bungkus’ and to join others in welcoming the Agong.

The photo of His Majesty leaning on his vehicle while the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah were seen squatting and eating by the roadside has since gone viral on social media.

“The royal family stopped and took a rest, where they enjoy a meal normally for the ordinary folks.

“What was more touching was that it took place without any palace protocol and without any royal hospitality from the King. Just open the car door, open the packet of rice and eat like a commoner,” wrote Jenggo Merah.

The Istana Negara also posted photos later today, with a caption stating the royal family madea stopover at the side of the Pan Borneo Highway to have lunch with his sons.

It said the Agong was on the journey from Sibu to Kuching for the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour finale and State Banquet tonight.

Also joining the tour is another son Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.