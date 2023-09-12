ART praised as bringing convenience to Sarawakians

PAHANG (Sept 12): The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system in Sarawak is receiving praise as a significant enhancement that brings convenience to the people of the state.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) electric train service (ETS) marketing and promotion manager Noor Haslini Shahruddin expressed this positive view of the ART, describing it as ‘a game changer’.

According to Noor Haslini, the ART is expected to reduce the reliance on private vehicles on the road, ultimately alleviating traffic congestion.

“People will opt for ART because it’s more convenient, with numerous stops conveniently located near their destinations in the coming years.

“This will greatly facilitate Sarawakians looking to access train stations or other locations,” she remarked.

Noor Haslini said this when met during an interview session with members of the media fraternity as part of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme at Pulut Rendang Anak Jamil, Kuala Lipis here yesterday.

Noor Haslini also expressed the view that Sarawak residents are also hopeful that the ART will open up possibilities for the expansion of its services to other stations within the state.

This will, she said, mark a positive step towards improving the railway services in the region.

“With ART providing convenience to Sarawak residents, the future of railway services in Sarawak appears promising,” she added.