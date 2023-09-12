BLD achieves RM2.46 billion revenue for FY23

KUCHING (Sept 12): BLD Plantation Bhd (BLD) reported a revenue of RM2.46 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 (FY23).

In a press statement, it said, the group’s profit before tax for the financial year was lower at RM43.9 million compared to RM112.6 million recorded in the preceding year, which was mainly due to lower average selling price of products and unfavourable changes in Fair Value of Biological Assets.

The shareholders of BLDP duly passed all resolutions for the 21st AGM by way of poll.

On July 26, 2023, BLD proposed a first and final single-tier dividend of three sen per ordinary share for financial year ended 2023 which was approved by its shareholders at the AGM.

A dividend payout of RM2.805 million will be payable on October 26, 2023 to shareholders whose names appear in the Record of Depositor on October 3, 2023.

The replanting project is ongoing and the group will continue its replanting projects taking into consideration various factors including the group’s oil palm age profile, its crops yield, capital requirements, price movement of palm oils and economic viability of the existing old oil palm trees that are contributing positive cashflow to the operations of the group.