Company director in KK fined for failing to submit tax returns

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): A furniture company director was fined RM8,000 in default two months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday for failing to submit tax returns for the years of 2020 and 2021 involving a taxable income of RM452,536.

The 43-year-old woman director was also ordered to pay a special penalty amounting RM230,793.36 to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) which is equal to treble the amount of tax charged.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentence after the director pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 112(1A) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM20,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both and a special penalty equal to treble the amount of tax charged according to the best judgement of the Director General of Inland Revenue, upon conviction.

The charge stated that as the company director, she had failed to submit a return in the prescribed form for 2020 and 2021 assessment to the Director General of Inland Revenue as required under Section 77A(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The charge further stated that the forms were to be submitted not later than seven months from the Financial Year End namely on/before July 31, 2021 for 2020 assessment and on/before July 31, 2022 for 2021 assessment.

For these two years, the director had failed to submit the returns for the taxable income totaling RM452,536 with eligible tax charges of RM76,931.12.

It was learned that the unrepresented director had paid the RM8,000 fine.